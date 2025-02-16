Asset owners are rebalancing their fixed-income portfolios as concerns about the global economy and central bank rate moves loom large.
Fixed Income
As trade tensions escalate and volatility rises, asset owners are rebalancing portfolios, reducing US equity exposure and rotating to Europe as they eye fixed income and emerging market debt for stability and yield.
Washington's deficit spending is raising concerns among investors after Moody's cut its US sovereign credit rating, citing a fast-growing debt mountain of some $36 trillion.
HDFC Pension CEO highlights strong foreign investment flows following JP Morgan index inclusion despite global market turbulence.
CEO Sriram Iyer outlines how the $14 billion Mumbai-based pension fund is positioning its portfolio during the worst market selloff since 2008.
As uncertainty dominates global markets following Trump's tariff announcements, asset owners are prioritising liquidity management while preparing for potential sharp declines in both public and private asset valuations.
CIO Jianxin Chen explains how the insurance giant strategically balances short-term opportunities, cyclical market shifts, and long-term stability to navigate the challenging low-interest-rate landscape.
Singapore unveils $3.7 billion boost for fund managers to revive stock market; Danantara Indonesia will invest $20 billion in a wide range of projects from metal processing to artificial intelligence; AustralianSuper fined $17.3 million for duplicate fees; and more.
China is set to list sovereign green bonds in London for the first time to attract investors in Europe following US President Donald Trump's decision to pull America out of the Paris Climate Agreement.
South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) is the latest institutional investor in Asia to adopt technology to manage their investment amid growing demand for such service in the region.
Malaysia’s pension fund KWAP records highest-ever investment income; PAG has raised $4 billion for an opportunistic real estate fund; Qantas Super completes its merger with the Australian Retirement Trust; and more.
While Japanese bonds did see a boost from the central banks January rate hike, analysts are expecting investors to favour higher-yielding foreign bonds as fiscal pressures increase.