Asset owners prioritise liquidity as tariff tensions freeze dealmaking
As uncertainty dominates global markets following Trump's tariff announcements, asset owners are prioritising liquidity management while preparing for potential sharp declines in both public and private asset valuations.
Having managed investments right back to the 1987 stock market crash, John Pearce, CIO of Australian super fund Unisuper, said "the one common thing in terms of my response to these crises is to focus on liquidity, liquidity, liquidity.”
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.