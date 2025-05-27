Fund Managers

Amundi's bold technology strategy is repositioning operations at the core of its business growth, its Greater China COO revealed at AsianInvestor's 3rd COO Forum.
Strategic reallocation of capital and evolving tech ecosystems present unique sector opportunities in emerging markets, despite persistent valuation gaps with developed economies.
As Chinese firms increasingly choose Hong Kong over US listings, asset managers are reassessing their strategies for global asset allocation.
China’s Made in China 2025 strategy is transforming its manufacturing sector, boosting technological independence and reshaping global competition.
Institutional investors across Asia Pacific remain committed to increasing private markets allocations but they're showing clear preferences for developed markets, private credit and technology-enabled investments amid global uncertainties.
AllianzGI makes its first foray into the global active ETF market with a Taiwan launch, as CEO Tobias Pross hints at a possible expansion into Europe.
Asset owners are rebalancing their fixed-income portfolios as concerns about the global economy and central bank rate moves loom large.
Japanese insurer forms strategic partnership with UK asset manager; Hong Kong's first investment-grade sukuk ETF lists on exchange; Franklin Templeton establishes unit for central banks and sovereign funds; and more.
Multiple catalysts beyond dollar weakness signal potential sustained revaluation of emerging market equities, as correlations with developed markets continue to decline.
China’s push for technological self-sufficiency, particularly in high-tech manufacturing and semiconductors is reshaping investor strategies.
A survey in Q1 2025 of more than 70 investors from 50 leading insurers across the region by AsianInvestor, in collaboration with Aberdeen Investments, reveals different routes to tackling new regimes and planning portfolios in a new investment era.
In volatile times, diversifying portfolio assets is key to hedging against risk, but investors should adjust their expectations, according to a panel of experts at AsianInvestor’s 20th Asian Investment Summit.