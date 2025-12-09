Japan’s break from pacifism spurs industrial renewal
The country's decision to double defence spending to 2% of GDP reflects both a recalibration of Tokyo’s security posture in the Indo-Pacific and a broader industrial revival.
Japan’s move to double defence spending to 2% of GDP marks the most profound shift in its security posture and industrial ambitions since the end of World War II, reshaping Tokyo's role in the Indo-Pacific.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.