With roots tracing back to 1912, Chishima Real Estate’s Masaki Toyonaga says the Osaka-based family office is moving from stewardship to strategy as it retools for a new investment era.
Tag : japan
The Japanese government fund’s latest commitment expands on its strategy to build a complete funding pipeline from pre-seed to public markets, addressing critical gaps in the country’s early-stage investment landscape.
Corporate Japan’s lacklustre financial performance threatens to knock the global sustainability drive off course if companies ditch their environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, a new report warns.
Japan Investment Corporation's maiden investment in JAC2 engagement fund aims to drive business restructuring and innovation within listed companies while stimulating Japan's institutional investor participation.
Japan's financial regulator assesses life insurers' offshore reinsurance practices, particularly with Bermuda-based firms, revealing a cautious approach by Japanese insurers amid evolving regulatory landscape.
Leading investors increase regional property allocations amid shifting market dynamics, with selective opportunities emerging in developed markets.
Japanese insurers are turning to private credit investments to mitigate interest rate risks associated with the upcoming economic capital regime.
While Japanese bonds did see a boost from the central banks January rate hike, analysts are expecting investors to favour higher-yielding foreign bonds as fiscal pressures increase.
The Japanese government-backed fund is focusing on clean tech and inbound business opportunities while building a global-quality venture ecosystem.
The Japanese government-backed fund is prioritising investments in AI, robotics, and semiconductors in pursuit of the government’s national smart society vision, with a long investment horizon set to 2050.
With 2024 having been dominated by geopolitical tensions and global unrest, AsianInvestor reflects on the asset classes that investment managers turned to in the hope of short-term stability and longer-term gains.
Allianz withdraws offer to acquire Income Insurance; CapitaLand to buy Wingate in Australia; Cathay Life Insurance buys 50% of Taiwan windfarm from Denmark's Orsted; and more.