Japan's JIC enters engagement fund arena with strategic investment
Japan Investment Corporation's maiden investment in JAC2 engagement fund aims to drive business restructuring and innovation within listed companies while stimulating Japan's institutional investor participation.
Japan Investment Corporation (JIC) has committed $169.4 million (JPY25 billion) to Japan Activation Capital II L.P. (JAC2), marking its first investment in an engagement fund as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Japanese corporate competitiveness through constructive shareholder activism, according to its chief investment officer.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.