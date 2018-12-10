The Japanese government fund’s latest commitment expands on its strategy to build a complete funding pipeline from pre-seed to public markets, addressing critical gaps in the country’s early-stage investment landscape.
Tag : jic
Japan Investment Corporation's maiden investment in JAC2 engagement fund aims to drive business restructuring and innovation within listed companies while stimulating Japan's institutional investor participation.
The Japanese government-backed fund is focusing on clean tech and inbound business opportunities while building a global-quality venture ecosystem.
The Japanese government-backed fund is prioritising investments in AI, robotics, and semiconductors in pursuit of the government’s national smart society vision, with a long investment horizon set to 2050.
Future Fund loses three PE execs; MetLife Japan gets new chief; Korea Investment Corp hires first ESG manager; British billionaire ups stake in Singapore Life, and more.