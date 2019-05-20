Partner Content

AsianInvesterAsianInvester

In partnership with M&G Investments
In just 18 months, Amy Cho has reshaped M&G Investments’ trajectory in Asia Pacific - deepening institutional partnerships, securing flagship mandates and laying the groundwork for long-term regional growth. Her focus on clarity, client alignment and market expansion has earned her recognition as AsianInvestor’s ‘Best CEO’, spotlighting a leader who is not only accelerating performance, but also redefining what leadership looks like in a fast-evolving investment landscape.
Fast forward: Amy Cho on setting a new trajectory for M&amp;G in Asia
In partnership with ICE
As Asia’s asset management landscape evolves, Taiwan and Japan have clear ambitions to become the region’s next major hubs. Christy Chan, senior director, relationship management at ICE in Asia Pacific, explores each market’s path to achieving this goal and compares their strategies with those of the US, the world’s leading wealth management hub.
The future of asset management in Asia: Spotlight on Taiwan and Japan
In partnership with MFS Investment Management
In response to multiple, concurrent crises, MFS believes investors should look beyond external factors like interest rates and geopolitical risks that are out of their control – and instead adopt an approach that enables them to not just cope, but rise above the current noise and build resilience, says Carol Geremia, President of MFS and Co-Head of Global Distribution.
Playing a bigger game
In partnership with FTSE Russell
At a time of flux in markets and with investors planning their allocations for the year ahead amid a cautious outlook for US interest rates, the modular construction of the Russell US Indexes can enable portfolios to diversify exposure to the US economy’s growth potential with greater precision.
Making a more diversified US equities portfolio pay off
In partnership with ICE
Greater appetite for fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and products with exposure to forces that could reshape the world economy - like artificial intelligence (AI) and automation - are underpinning demand, says Magnus Cattan, vice president, head of client development for ICE in Asia Pacific.
What’s driving the Asia Pacific boom in ETFs?