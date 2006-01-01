AsianInvesterAsianInvester

M&G Investments

In partnership with M&G Investments
In just 18 months, Amy Cho has reshaped M&G Investments’ trajectory in Asia Pacific - deepening institutional partnerships, securing flagship mandates and laying the groundwork for long-term regional growth. Her focus on clarity, client alignment and market expansion has earned her recognition as AsianInvestor’s ‘Best CEO’, spotlighting a leader who is not only accelerating performance, but also redefining what leadership looks like in a fast-evolving investment landscape.
Fast forward: Amy Cho on setting a new trajectory for M&amp;G in Asia
In partnership with M&G Investments
With growth topping the agenda for investors in 2025, M&G Investments’ CIOs share their outlook amid several macroeconomic factors at play. Fabiana Fedeli, Emmanuel Deblanc, and David Knee deliberate on growth, the Trump presidency, and tariffs given the potential implications for global geopolitics, inflation — and prospective market opportunities.
video
No time for complacency
In partnership with M&G Investments
As we enter 2024, financial markets are at a major crossroads. With inflation coming down and central banks’ rate hikes on hold, the big question for investors is: what happens next? With views ranging from a ‘soft landing’ to recession, and from ‘higher for longer’ interest rates to rate cuts, the path ahead is uncertain.
Peak beyond the peak