As distribution rates remain near historic lows across private equity and real estate, Asia Pacific investors showing increased interest in secondaries, private credit, and alternative structures emerging as regional solutions.
Asset themes
India’s reduced vulnerability to global trade disruptions, combined with improving policy frameworks and infrastructure development, creates a compelling case for foreign investment across multiple asset classes and sectors.
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund's recent policy change embraces impact investments as part of its sustainability approach, signaling a strategic shift for the world's largest pension fund to capture long-term value creation.
With long-term liabilities to match, Singlife adopts a very disciplined, prudent yet flexible approach to credit allocation, prioritising fundamentals and quality even while seeking yield-enhancing opportunities in private credit.
As global supply chains recalibrate amid tariff wars and geopolitical tensions, India is positioning itself as not merely an alternative but an essential manufacturing destination.
Structural resilience and thematic alignment are redefining private credit in Asia, as allocators weigh liquidity constraints and macro risks amid a shifting capital landscape.
Thailand’s latest regulatory shift removes licensing barriers, enabling traditional financial institutions to invest in digital assets without additional hurdles.
Despite US trade tensions, strong domestic demand, innovation, and proactive policymaking reinforce China’s appeal as a long-term investment destination.
Does America's economic resilience really give it an advantage in prolonged tariff conflicts, or do dependencies on certain imports create unavoidable vulnerabilities?
Global asset owners and managers are increasingly adopting offshore Renminbi for strategic hedging, with Hong Kong cementing its position as the crucial trading hub driving liquidity and currency stability.
Private credit markets in the US and Europe show signs of overheating, while Asia offers a less saturated, more insulated alternative—but navigating it demands an in-depth understanding according to industry experts.
Private credit markets are pricing risk at historically low levels despite increasing uncertainty. Leading asset managers point to several overlooked warning signals that could spell trouble for unprepared investors.