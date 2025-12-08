AI investment outlook for 2026: policy, infrastructure central to the story
AI investment themes for 2026 may centre on infrastructure enablers, upstream semiconductors, and strong Asian players, with regulatory and capital expenditure concentration as key risks.
The next 12 months will see AI move from headline hype to industrial reality across Asia, driven by capex in semiconductors, the build‑out of data and energy infrastructure, and a patchwork of national regulatory approaches that will determine winners and losers, industry experts told AsianInvestor.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.