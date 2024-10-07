The definition of infrastructure is transforming as emerging technologies and sustainability needs create new investment categories, with institutional investors adapting strategies to capitalise on these evolving opportunities.
Tag : ai
As DeepSeek's open-source breakthrough is redefining innovation and reshaping markets, asset managers are looking to rethink tech bets and uncover strategic opportunities.
The region solidifies its leadership in semiconductors and AI innovation, maintaining dominance despite Western re-shoring initiatives.
Facing massive energy demands, AI development pushes institutional investors toward data center power solutions.
China's DeepSeek has disrupted AI with cost-effective models, yet experts highlight greater investment potential in the US, citing hardware restrictions and innovation challenges in China.
While watching market developments, investors are eyeing inference-focused companies as AI infrastructure spending comes under scrutiny.
The Japanese government-backed fund is prioritising investments in AI, robotics, and semiconductors in pursuit of the government’s national smart society vision, with a long investment horizon set to 2050.
What lies ahead for institutional investors in 2025? From AI to market shifts, leading asset managers reveal their top predictions for the year's most significant investment trends.
One of Australia’s oldest superannuation funds is using artificial intelligence to interpret market signals, as traditional investment cycle approaches prove inadequate.
Singapore based single family office Wellco Capital is rebalancing its portfolio with a focus on cash flow resilience and undervalued opportunities, while steering clear of overheated US equities and high-risk AI bets.
Pension investors in the region outpaced global peers with artificial intelligence integration surpassing the 91% global average, a global investor survey finds. They also showed the greatest appetite for global equities.
NF Trinity is ensuring staff across its various teams gain expertise in artificial intelligence and big data analytics to bolster the family office's operations and returns.