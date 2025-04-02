Asia still unrivaled as global hub for semiconductors and AI
The region solidifies its leadership in semiconductors and AI innovation, maintaining dominance despite Western re-shoring initiatives.
Asia continues to dominate the global semiconductor and AI markets, emerging as a crucial hub for innovation and growth. Driven by favorable structural and cyclical factors, the region is witnessing ample opportunities in these transformative sectors, according to industry experts.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.