With market volatility persisting, experts weigh the outlook for gold as both a safe-haven asset and strategic investment.
Alternatives
As distribution rates remain near historic lows across private equity and real estate, Asia Pacific investors showing increased interest in secondaries, private credit, and alternative structures emerging as regional solutions.
Geopolitical volatility is prompting family offices to diversify across regions and sectors, with capital reallocation accelerating into Asia and the Middle East.
The Philippines' sovereign wealth fund is implementing private-sector governance standards and a strategic partnership approach as it positions itself as a catalyst for investment in the country's development.
Institutional investors across Asia Pacific remain committed to increasing private markets allocations but they're showing clear preferences for developed markets, private credit and technology-enabled investments amid global uncertainties.
The definition of infrastructure is transforming as emerging technologies and sustainability needs create new investment categories, with institutional investors adapting strategies to capitalise on these evolving opportunities.
AllianzGI makes its first foray into the global active ETF market with a Taiwan launch, as CEO Tobias Pross hints at a possible expansion into Europe.
While most global investors struggle with talent acquisition and scaling challenges in Asian credit markets, CPP Investments has built a distinctive operating model.
Asian institutional investors are pursuing direct deals and infrastructure debt in digital assets, seeking enhanced returns to navigate market volatility and rising rates.
As trade tensions escalate and volatility rises, asset owners are rebalancing portfolios, reducing US equity exposure and rotating to Europe as they eye fixed income and emerging market debt for stability and yield.
Asian life insurers are significantly increasing allocations to private credit despite economic headwinds, citing attractive risk-adjusted returns, diversification benefits and strategic advantages in a complex market environment.
In volatile times, diversifying portfolio assets is key to hedging against risk, but investors should adjust their expectations, according to a panel of experts at AsianInvestor’s 20th Asian Investment Summit.