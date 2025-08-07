PGGM expands Asian footprint with landmark Singapore capital relief deal
Dutch pension investment manager PGGM has executed a synthetic risk transfer deal in partnership with Standard Chartered, achieving the first capital relief recognition in Singapore through a dual-credit default swap structure.
PGGM Investment Management has completed a $1.5 billion credit risk-sharing transaction with Standard Chartered, marking the first deal to achieve capital relief recognition in Singapore.
