Pinnacle Towers, backed by private equity giant KKR, has grown to become the Philippines' biggest independent telecom tower operator.
Pension Funds
Singapore's state investor shifts strategy after startup losses; New York pension fund commits $150m to agriculture; Malaysia's EPF reports 13% decline in Q1 investment income, and more.
While most global investors struggle with talent acquisition and scaling challenges in Asian credit markets, CPP Investments has built a distinctive operating model.
For the Dutch pension fund giant, navigating the complexities of Asia’s modern investment landscape isn’t about reacting to every market tremor, but staying anchored in the enduring currents of structural megatrends.
Qatar sovereign fund to become third-largest shareholder in ChinaAMC; Australian pension funds back Airwallex's $300m funding round; CapitaLand launches first onshore master fund in China; Taiwan plans to establish sovereign wealth fund; and more.
Canada's largest pension fund is increasing its Asian credit exposure while global peers pull back, leveraging its established presence and direct investment approach to capture opportunities in the region's under-penetrated private credit market.
India's second-largest pension fund manager adapts its institutional approach as the new Unified Pension System reshapes the competitive landscape.
Australian sovereign wealth fund to support Indonesian counterpart's development; Singapore's GIC acquires minority stake in US asset servicing firm; Indonesian regulators place 17 financial institutions under supervision; and more.
The Singapore-based life insurer's precise approach to private market allocations emphasises manager selection and liability matching over opportunistic returns.
Singapore's Temasek invests in Co-Axis digital marketplace; China's sovereign fund selling US private equity holdings; HESTA divests from Mineral Resources over governance issues; Hong Kong's Exchange Fund rebounds in Q1, and more.
Australia's sovereign wealth fund delivers 7.9% annual return, exceeding targets; German funds increase Asian allocations amid US concerns; India considers tax exemptions for Saudi Arabia's PIF; and more.
HDFC Pension CEO highlights strong foreign investment flows following JP Morgan index inclusion despite global market turbulence.