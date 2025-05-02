Singapore's state investor shifts strategy after startup losses; New York pension fund commits $150m to agriculture; Malaysia's EPF reports 13% decline in Q1 investment income, and more.
HESTA risk chief moves to investment role; AIA taps ex-CEO as chair; Keppel names DBS chief as deputy chair; PAG promotes PE co-head, and more.
Japanese insurer forms strategic partnership with UK asset manager; Hong Kong's first investment-grade sukuk ETF lists on exchange; Franklin Templeton establishes unit for central banks and sovereign funds; and more.
Aware Super adds risk and compliance head; Zurich taps claims lead; Aberdeen names APAC equities chief; BlackRock hires fixed income head, and more.
Qatar sovereign fund to become third-largest shareholder in ChinaAMC; Australian pension funds back Airwallex's $300m funding round; CapitaLand launches first onshore master fund in China; Taiwan plans to establish sovereign wealth fund; and more.
Rest taps ex-Qantas Super CEO as CIO; Future Fund grows Sydney office; Prudential names regional CEO; ANZ Staff Super CIO departs.
Australian sovereign wealth fund to support Indonesian counterpart's development; Singapore's GIC acquires minority stake in US asset servicing firm; Indonesian regulators place 17 financial institutions under supervision; and more.
Future Fund names CFO & CRO; NZ state insurer taps internal CIO; NZ Super creates COO role; PRI chief to exit in 2026, and more.
Singapore's Temasek invests in Co-Axis digital marketplace; China's sovereign fund selling US private equity holdings; HESTA divests from Mineral Resources over governance issues; Hong Kong's Exchange Fund rebounds in Q1, and more.
Buffett sets retirement timeline, names Abel as successor; Aware Super grows London team; Mercer Super adds CRO; QIC nabs real estate director from ADIA, and more.
Australia's sovereign wealth fund delivers 7.9% annual return, exceeding targets; German funds increase Asian allocations amid US concerns; India considers tax exemptions for Saudi Arabia's PIF; and more.
Cbus names new CIO and equity head; Aware Super CIO transitions to international role; AustralianSuper taps London equity lead; Seviora appoints new CEO, and more.