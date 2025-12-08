News Hub: HKIC appoints 10 asset managers to oversee $390m portfolio
GIC and Brookfield Asset Management struck a binding agreement to acquire National Storage Reit (NSR) for about $2.65 billion; Singapore's bourse has denied reports it may buy Cboe Australia.
TOP STORY
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.