Asian institutional investors are pursuing direct deals and infrastructure debt in digital assets, seeking enhanced returns to navigate market volatility and rising rates.
Tag : asset owners
As mid-market GP stakes investments gain momentum, investors are navigating valuation complexities, governance risks, and structuring challenges around this specialised style of private equity investing to foster long-term alignment of interests among key stakeholders.
Investors are demanding more detailed ESG disclosures from private market managers, with carbon emissions and social impact taking centre stage.
2025 could offer a mix of exit opportunities for asset owners looking to divest as trade sales, secondary buyouts, and IPOs regain momentum.
The Karan Thapar family office invests directly in private equity to align with its core businesses, focusing on mature companies. The Indian family office is also open to private equity funds that invest in international markets, particularly in sectors like deep tech.
GPs are using continuation funds to hold on to high-quality assets with strong growth potential and helping to secure LP interest in a challenging private equity landscape.
As interest rates fall, private equity firms are poised for a comeback, eyeing digital infrastructure and buyouts while managing $2.59 trillion in dry powder.
GreenBear Group is backing India's emerging fund managers, recognising their local expertise and agility in a rapidly transforming market.
With growing interest in niche sectors, investors are increasingly seeking value in areas like healthcare and emerging technologies.
Asia-Pacific asset owners are set to continue boosting gold holdings as a portfolio hedge and diversifier over the next 18 months, outpacing North American peers, according to a newly released survey.
The AsianInvestor team spoke to a host of asset owners in April. Here are some main takeaways from our exclusive interviews.
Recent energy market volatility and other concerns are making some investors take a step back on net-zero goals in the short term, although there is no turning back from the decarbonisation drive in the long term, the CEO said.