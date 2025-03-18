Asset owners push for standardised ESG reporting in private markets
Investors are demanding more detailed ESG disclosures from private market managers, with carbon emissions and social impact taking centre stage.
The push for standardised ESG reporting in private equity is gaining momentum, as asset owners call for greater transparency and detailed sustainability disclosures.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.