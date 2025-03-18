AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asset owners push for standardised ESG reporting in private markets

Nishtha Asthana
Investors are demanding more detailed ESG disclosures from private market managers, with carbon emissions and social impact taking centre stage.
Asset owners push for standardised ESG reporting in private markets

The push for standardised ESG reporting in private equity is gaining momentum, as asset owners call for greater transparency and detailed sustainability disclosures.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.