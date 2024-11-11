Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund's recent policy change embraces impact investments as part of its sustainability approach, signaling a strategic shift for the world's largest pension fund to capture long-term value creation.
Asia's sustainable bond strategy is evolving beyond simplistic green labels to focus on financially material climate risks and transition finance opportunities, according to industry experts.
AsianInvestor reveals the reasoning behind our judging panel's selection of winners in this year's excellence in sustainable investing awards.
Congratulations to the winners of our prestigious Sustainable Investing Awards 2025, recognising excellence in responsible investment across Asia.
Facing massive energy demands, AI development pushes institutional investors toward data center power solutions.
Investors are demanding more detailed ESG disclosures from private market managers, with carbon emissions and social impact taking centre stage.
Rumah Group and Foundation is steadily expanding its footprint beyond ocean investments, carving out a thoughtful approach to decarbonisation in the built space, balancing financial returns with sustainable impact.
Despite the recent row-back by US asset managers, the sovereign wealth fund of New Zealand is committed to its sustainability objectives and will terminate co-investments or mandates that do not meet ESG standards.
The World Bank’s $115 billion development finance institution has placed sustainable investment practices at the top of its list of requirements for potential partners.
In partnership with Pictet Asset Management
Exposure to a range of public and private companies across diverse sectors from renewables and energy efficiency, to sustainable agriculture, water supply and waste management, can provide attractive returns amid the growing urgency for environmental solutions, believe Pictet Asset Management along with executives from family offices and endowments in Asia.
The Singapore-based insurer wants to ensure new mandates are aligned in terms of sustainability and decarbonisation, CIO David Chua told AsianInvestor.
Two major asset owners discuss how they are deploying capital across the region and targeting sustainable investments in forestry, infrastructure, and green energy.