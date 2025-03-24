Asset Management Awards 2025: Sustainable Investing winners

Congratulations to the winners of our prestigious Sustainable Investing Awards 2025, recognising excellence in responsible investment across Asia.

AsianInvestor is proud to announce the winners of the Asset Management Awards 2025 for the Sustainable Investing category.

Today, we unveil the recipients of our newly rebranded Sustainable Investing Awards, recognising excellence in responsible investment practices as determined by our editorial team and distinguished judging panel.

We'd like to express our sincere appreciation to all participants in this year's awards. We were thrilled to see continued growth in submissions, reflecting the industry's deepening commitment to sustainable investment principles.

Our judges' panel, alongside the editorial and awards teams, dedicated significant time to evaluating each entry thoroughly. The quality of submissions was exceptional, showcasing innovative approaches and measurable impact in sustainable investing throughout Asia. This led to vibrant discussions and careful deliberation among our judges and team members before determining the final winners.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our esteemed judges for their expertise and meticulous assessment of all entries. Their perspectives were crucial in identifying the leaders who are truly advancing sustainable investment practices in our region.

Tomorrow, we will announce the winners of the prestigious Marquee Awards. Stay tuned!

SUSTAINABLE INVESTING AWARD WINNERS:



Best Fund House - Sustainability

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT

Highly Commended: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT



Best Fund House - Impact

MIROVA



Best ESG Data Provider

MSCI



Best ESG Index Provider

MSCI



Best Sustainable Investments - Climate Action

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT



Best Sustainable Investments - Transition Finance and Renewable Energy

ABERDEEN

Highly Commended: ROBECO



Best Sustainable Investments - Nature Based Solutions

AMINVEST

