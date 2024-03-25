Our final awards announcement recognises some outstanding individuals in Asia's asset management industry, via a nominations process.
Tag : awards
Celebrating the pinnacle of excellence in Asia's asset management industry. Congratulations to our distinguished 2025 Marquee winners.
Congratulations to the winners of our prestigious Sustainable Investing Awards 2025, recognising excellence in responsible investment across Asia.
Congratulations to all winners in these fiercely competitive market categories.
AsianInvestor is delighted to reveal the remaining winners of our Asset Class Awards for 2025, concluding our two-part announcement. Today's release features several exciting new categories that reflect evolving market priorities.
AsianInvestor is delighted to reveal the winners of our prestigious Asset Class Awards, following an intensely competitive selection process. We have split the announcement into two parts, with the first part released today.
This new category recognises outstanding individuals in Asia's asset management industry, via a nominations process.
This category represents the best of the best in Asia's asset management landscape. Congratulations to all the winners.
Congratulations to all the winners of this hotly-contested category.
Today's announcement reveals another round of winners under the Asset Class awards.
AsianInvestor is pleased to announce the winners of the highly competitive Asset Class Awards. We have split the announcement in two parts, with the first part released today.
Congratulations to the winners of the coveted ESG Excellence Awards 2024.