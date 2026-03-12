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Asia’s top asset service providers for the year, explained part 1

The Editors
AsianInvestor outlines the reasoning behind the judging panel’s selection of this year’s winners in the asset servicing categories.
Asia&#8217;s top asset service providers for the year, explained part 1

AsianInvestor’s Asset Management Awards continue to serve as a benchmark for excellence across Asia Pacific’s investment industry, recognising firms that demonstrate strength, innovation and consistency in asset servicing.

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