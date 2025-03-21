HESTA risk chief moves to investment role; AIA taps ex-CEO as chair; Keppel names DBS chief as deputy chair; PAG promotes PE co-head, and more.
Moves
Aware Super adds risk and compliance head; Zurich taps claims lead; Aberdeen names APAC equities chief; BlackRock hires fixed income head, and more.
Rest taps ex-Qantas Super CEO as CIO; Future Fund grows Sydney office; Prudential names regional CEO; ANZ Staff Super CIO departs.
Future Fund names CFO & CRO; NZ state insurer taps internal CIO; NZ Super creates COO role; PRI chief to exit in 2026, and more.
Buffett sets retirement timeline, names Abel as successor; Aware Super grows London team; Mercer Super adds CRO; QIC nabs real estate director from ADIA, and more.
Cbus names new CIO and equity head; Aware Super CIO transitions to international role; AustralianSuper taps London equity lead; Seviora appoints new CEO, and more.
Future Fund veteran takes thought leadership role; QTC names ex-TCorp exec as CEO; Funds SA deputy CIO departs; JLL promotes Thailand head, and more.
IFM elevates acting COO; PGIM Real Estate bolsters APAC team; AllianzGI hunts for new regional head; Ex-Value Partners CEO launches new venture, and more.
Aware Super snags equity construction lead; ART reshuffles senior team; WTW expands portfolio team; AllianzGI splits global investment role, and more.
HESTA taps ex-Pendal multi-asset head; Zurich Australia promotes new CIO; Nature Conservancy picks Singapore lead; and more key moves.
Indonesia taps star advisers for new wealth fund; Funds SA leadership change; Active Super veteran launches consultancy; MorningStar rehires portfolio manager; and more.
Sun Life names Asia CFO; TAL Australia hires investment strategy head; WTW promotes global CIO; Nuveen's Greater China head moves to Sun Hung Kai; and more.