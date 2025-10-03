People Moves: Singapore central bank appoints chief sustainability officer
The Monetary Authority of Singapore promotes Abigail Ng to chief sustainability officer; Prime Super taps two senior execs from Active Super; Kuvare Life Re names Daisuke Nagamori as APAC representative as it expands into the region; and more.
MAS APPOINTS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.