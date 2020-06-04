AsianInvestor is delighted to reveal the remaining winners of our Asset Class Awards for 2025, concluding our two-part announcement. Today's release features several exciting new categories that reflect evolving market priorities.
If recent trends are anything to go by, expect to see more traditional asset managers teaming up with private market players to expand investor access and distribution channels.
High oil and gas prices and the global energy supply crunch have made fossil fuels more attractive, but asset owners and managers say that’s not about to derail their climate change goals.
ESG has caught an increasing amount of flak lately over whether it actually lives up to its billing as delivering better sustainability outcomes. Some of its critics are missing the point, say members of the investment community.
The firm will be left with Shanghai as its only presence in Asia, but sources say its joint-venture business has been performing "tremendously well".
Despite the growing body of research that shows women-led funds have the potential to outperform benchmarks, asset managers are still overwhelmingly led by men.
Zurich Australia appoints CEO for Australian and New Zealand; BNY Mellon hires Southeast Asia head of intermediary; Franklin Templeton names head of Asia distribution; Robeco to add three ESG specialists in Singapore; JP Morgan AM names new head of data science; JLL adds head of Greater China; Lombard Odier hires COO from Credit Suisse; and more.
HSBC Asset Management adds ETF business director; Ninety One broadens fixed income team; former CEO of Malaysia's EPF joins Mavcap; Citi promotes new HNW private bank head for Apac; Deutsche Bank hires Southeast Asia wealth leader; Barclays appoints Singapore private bank head; HSBC names Malaysia wealth banking head; and more.
Investor respondents to a new Schroders survey optimistically anticipate annual investment returns of 11.5% over the next five years.
In the second part of our top fund managers by market explanations, we reveal why we chose half of this year's fund manager by market winners.