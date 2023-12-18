FWD group eyes stake sale after delaying IPO plans yet again; Ajlan & Bros Holding Group to forge deals with listed Chinese firms; Japan's Chikyoren hires managers for equity mandates; Temasek invests in agri-food strategy; and more.
Staff Reporters
Indonesia's SWF bulks up lending expertise; India budget's tax breaks to benefit pension funds and wealth funds; Australian regulator to carry out 'deep dive' review of superannuation sector's unlisted assets; KIC, GPIF, BLF post gains for 2023; and more.
Future Fund names chair; Insurance Authority adds executive director; Mark Mobius joins Chartwell Capital as advisor; PGIM's Asia ex-Japan head of institutional relationships group (IRG) exits, while Australia gets new IRG head; and more.
The Abu Dhabi-based fund eyes doubling Asia exposure; EPF gets new chief; Dutch pension giant closes China office; Future Fund posts 8% gain for 2023; HKMA Exchange Fund posts 5.2% annual investment gain; and more.
CIC announces leadership change; Citadel expands Asia equity team; Prudential Singapore gets sustainability head; Aware Super hires equities head; Fidelity hires from AIA for insurance role; PGIM appoints new Japan real estate head; and more.
AustralianSuper concerned about US renewables if Donald Trump gets re-elected; China-based AIIB invests in India renewables; GPIF plans to expand active stock investing; and more.
BlackRock announces APAC, China leadership changes; Blackstone plans to expand Singapore PE operations; Legal Super investment head departs for CIO role; Harvest Global Investments CEO steps down; M&G names new Korea real estate head; and more.
Generali to acquire 51% of China insurance unit; Taiwan's third-largest insurer expects industry rebound; GIC get competition watchdog approval for raising stake in India's DIT; Korea's NPS posts local equities portfolio gains in Q4; and more.
HSBC AM appoints Asia CIO; BlackRock finds new China head; Hong Kong university endowment gets new treasurer; India's NIIF gets new CEO; KIC reshuffles department heads; KWAP names chief retirement services officer; and more.
GPIF eyes raising active allocation to stocks; Hong Kong's MPF posts first positive result in three years; NPS reportedly logs highest-ever annual returns in 2023; India's GIFT city allows family wealth fund to invest overseas; and more.
HKEX names first woman CEO; OMERS' real estate unit executive joins ESR board; BlackRock appoints Australasia private credit chief; Link AM hires ex-BlackRock executive as group CIO; and more.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund makes first agritech and B2B investment in India; AustralianSuper takes step to triple private credit allocation with new partnership; US clampdown on investments in China may be undermined by US institutional investors; and more.