Amundi's bold technology strategy is repositioning operations at the core of its business growth, its Greater China COO revealed at AsianInvestor's 3rd COO Forum.
Event Highlights
Leading Asian insurers are restructuring their investment approaches in response to trade conflicts and policy uncertainty, creating new risk management strategies designed to navigate an increasingly fragmented global economy.
The world's most populous nation hasn't lived up to hopes it would become a global manufacturing hub. But US-China tensions may now benefit India's ambitions.
The definition of infrastructure is transforming as emerging technologies and sustainability needs create new investment categories, with institutional investors adapting strategies to capitalise on these evolving opportunities.
While most global investors struggle with talent acquisition and scaling challenges in Asian credit markets, CPP Investments has built a distinctive operating model.
The fund prioritises maximising returns within a defined risk tolerance, emphasising flexibility and global diversification in its investment strategy.
Asian life insurers are significantly increasing allocations to private credit despite economic headwinds, citing attractive risk-adjusted returns, diversification benefits and strategic advantages in a complex market environment.
In volatile times, diversifying portfolio assets is key to hedging against risk, but investors should adjust their expectations, according to a panel of experts at AsianInvestor’s 20th Asian Investment Summit.
Canada's largest pension fund is increasing its Asian credit exposure while global peers pull back, leveraging its established presence and direct investment approach to capture opportunities in the region's under-penetrated private credit market.
Life insurers face a dual challenge: geopolitical instability and sweeping regulatory reforms. Leading CIOs advocate benchmark adherence during volatility while strengthening cross-departmental integration.
Private credit markets in the US and Europe show signs of overheating, while Asia offers a less saturated, more insulated alternative—but navigating it demands an in-depth understanding according to industry experts.
Private credit markets are pricing risk at historically low levels despite increasing uncertainty. Leading asset managers point to several overlooked warning signals that could spell trouble for unprepared investors.