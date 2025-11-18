India private credit surges as manufacturing shift creates SME financing gap
The Dinesh Hinduja Family Office is capitalising on India's private credit boom driven by "China Plus One" manufacturing relocations and regulatory changes that have created significant opportunities in the underserved small and medium enterprise market.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.