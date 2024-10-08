China is witnessing a rapid increase in family offices as wealthy entrepreneurs seek institutionalised wealth management and offshore investment opportunities.
Tag : family office
Asian family offices are increasingly investing in cryptocurrency, driven by generational shifts, evolving regulations, and AI-powered investment strategies.
Managing partner & CIO Helen Zhu highlights the firm's adaptability, strategic portfolio adjustments and efforts to foster collaboration among family offices in Asia.
Family offices will find enhanced investment opportunities through Singapore's revamped Global Investor Programme, which creates tax incentives while strengthening the city-state's position as a wealth management hub.
New tax concessions and virtual asset initiatives aim to strengthen Hong Kong's position as it competes with Singapore for dominance in global wealth management.
Singapore-based Rumah Group is pioneering ocean investments through a dual strategy of patient capital and flexible financing, targeting SMEs in Southeast Asia with sustainable business models.
Malaysia's new single-family office (SFO) scheme appears to be gaining traction, with wealthy families actively pursuing opportunities to establish operations in the country, according to the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SCM).
With its Islamic finance leadership, prime location for accessing Southeast Asian markets, and 20-year tax exemptions, Malaysia is mounting a serious challenge to established family office hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong.
US-China tariffs are the top risk for investors in 2025, according to Raffles Family Office. The potential economic fallout has prompted investors to prepare contingency strategies, including shifts in asset allocation and a focus on private markets.
From sports, China LBO to distressed PE, sky is the limit when it comes to investment for family offices. At AsianInvestor’s Asia Investment Summit, institutional investors debated whether ETFs were still useful. Here are some of the most read stories about asset owners and their investments.
A majority of investors achieved or exceeded financial targets through impact investing, challenging perceptions of profitability trade-offs, a new survey reveals.
Malaysian asset owners anticipate the 2025 budget measures to optimise taxation and foster a thriving ecosystem for the private market.