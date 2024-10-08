AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : family office

Heather Ng
With its Islamic finance leadership, prime location for accessing Southeast Asian markets, and 20-year tax exemptions, Malaysia is mounting a serious challenge to established family office hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong.
Malaysia eyes family office hub status in Asia
Hugo Cox
US-China tariffs are the top risk for investors in 2025, according to Raffles Family Office. The potential economic fallout has prompted investors to prepare contingency strategies, including shifts in asset allocation and a focus on private markets.
APAC investors brace for US-China tariff fallout