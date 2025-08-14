Hong Kong's Strategic Year Holdings keeps focus on Southeast Asia
Even as private equity dealmaking slows across Southeast Asia, Conrad Tsang's family office is sticking to its regional investment strategy.
Private equity deal value in Southeast Asia dropped by nearly half in the first half of 2025, as investor sentiment cooled amid persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and renewed US tariffs. Optimism that marked the start of the year has since given way to selectivity, as allocators retrench from blind growth stories and instead favour cash-generating models rooted in local demand.
