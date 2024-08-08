As wealth surges among India’s ultra-rich, Dinesh Hinduja Family Office’s Jai Rupani says succession planning must shift from silence to structure. From setting clear milestones to forming advisory councils, he urges principals to anchor legacy in purpose, not entitlement.
Tag : venture capital
Jenni Risku of Click Ventures, a Singapore and Hong Kong based single family office highlights the growing role of community-building and AI in tackling global challenges while mitigating risks for investors.
In partnership with Wellington Management
As private credit becomes more common in portfolios amid greater exposure to alternatives, investors want new, satellite allocations with extra alpha and diversification in mind. Growth lending can deliver these goals, according to Xiaying Zhang, Wellington Management’s director of private investments, APAC.
Lensbridge Capital CEO LN Sadani reveals his disciplined approach to wealth preservation, combining private equity expertise with strategic market allocation while avoiding investment fads.
Canaan Ventures, a Singapore based single family office, is driving innovation by investing in transformative startups. With a contrarian approach and deep engagement, the firm focuses on overlooked opportunities and visionary entrepreneurs.
Preqin data reveals significant declines in deal activity and fundraising in Asia, with exit activity primarily driven by trade sales and IPOs.
While every start-up is positioning itself around AI, venture investors are unlikely to fall for the hype. However, they do see the greatest potential in Southeast Asia.
The $40 billion Malaysian public pension fund will adjust its strategic asset allocation plan for 2025 to support local high-growth, high-value sectors under a government initiative.
The firm, which manages assets for a group of wealthy European families, is considering how it might increase its exposure to China amid big capital outflows.
Indian single family office Sattva Ventures' investment success has also bolstered its confidence to consider becoming a multi-family office, its founder told AsianInvestor.
But venture capital firms face the challenge of balancing their portfolio companies' needs against rising institutional investor expectations around sustainability.
The newly established Hong Kong Investment Corporation has made three artificial intelligence investments in the past two months.