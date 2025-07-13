India's Artha pushes for high conviction investing
Mumbai-based single family office Artha India Ventures is bucking the trend of spray-and-pray investing with a disciplined approach that doubles down on real businesses over hype-fuelled startups.
Venture capital globally faces renewed pressure to deliver outcomes. Artha India Ventures,however, is staying committed to its high-conviction, founder-first investing approach to navigate opportunities.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.