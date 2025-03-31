Public market repositioning, increased caution in cross-border private deals and a pivot toward non-US tech sectors define a new era in family office strategy.
Family Offices
Asian institutional investors are pursuing direct deals and infrastructure debt in digital assets, seeking enhanced returns to navigate market volatility and rising rates.
China is witnessing a rapid increase in family offices as wealthy entrepreneurs seek institutionalised wealth management and offshore investment opportunities.
As wealth surges among India’s ultra-rich, Dinesh Hinduja Family Office’s Jai Rupani says succession planning must shift from silence to structure. From setting clear milestones to forming advisory councils, he urges principals to anchor legacy in purpose, not entitlement.
Managing partner & CIO Helen Zhu highlights the firm's adaptability, strategic portfolio adjustments and efforts to foster collaboration among family offices in Asia.
As private credit gains traction globally, LPs are intensifying scrutiny on GPs, demanding tighter structures, more transparent risk management, and robust exit planning.
Tailored private credit solutions are stepping up to fund Asia’s evolving energy transition needs, particularly in complex and underserved areas.
Click Ventures backs women-led and diverse investment strategies, combining sharp business insight with a focus on high-growth opportunities.
Family office investors across Asia Pacific are increasingly approaching cryptocurrencies as legacy holdings for future generations rather than speculative trades.
The Mumbai-based family office with a VC arm, creates a self-sustaining investment model by balancing venture capital with fixed income and select public equity investments for both stability and growth.
Rumah Group, a Singapore-based single family office, explains how it is carving out a thoughtful approach to decarbonisation, with a strategic push into three climate-critical sectors.
Jenni Risku of Click Ventures, a Singapore and Hong Kong based single family office highlights the growing role of community-building and AI in tackling global challenges while mitigating risks for investors.