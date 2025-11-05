Asia’s family offices step up to bridge venture funding gap
As impact investing goes from niche to mainstream, the region's family offices are positioned as ideal engines to power this transition and tackle the negative image trap holding back innovation thanks to their patient capital and local expertise.
Asia’s family offices are best placed to drive impact investing across the region with their deep capital pockets, high risk tolerance and a long-term horizon, says Mark Cheng, CEO and founder of Li Cheng Capital.
