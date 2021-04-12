Jenni Risku of Click Ventures, a Singapore and Hong Kong based single family office highlights the growing role of community-building and AI in tackling global challenges while mitigating risks for investors.
Tag : impact investment
What appeals to family offices -- impact or ESG investing? Fundamental differences between the two approaches exist, and some family offices prefer one over the other.
Established in 2022, Togs Capital is a single-family office (SFO) based in Singapore that focuses on alternative investments in high-growth emerging markets, particularly those that focus on sustainability and on creating a positive impact on society.
Dai-ichi Life has set concrete ESG goals and made impact investments regularly, while Japan is seen leading other Asian markets when it comes to ESG.