Click Ventures leverages tech and collaboration for scalable impact
Jenni Risku of Click Ventures, a Singapore and Hong Kong based single family office highlights the growing role of community-building and AI in tackling global challenges while mitigating risks for investors.
Collaboration and community building have become essential tools for family offices looking to drive impactful investments, according to Jenni Risku, partner & director at Click Ventures, a Singapore and Hong Kong-based single family office.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.