In volatile times, diversifying portfolio assets is key to hedging against risk, but investors should adjust their expectations, according to a panel of experts at AsianInvestor’s 20th Asian Investment Summit.
ESG
Temasek chief flags disparity in investment environments across Asia, calls for collaboration, blended capital, and regulatory alignment to unlock climate impact at scale.
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund's recent policy change embraces impact investments as part of its sustainability approach, signaling a strategic shift for the world's largest pension fund to capture long-term value creation.
The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is driving this shift through blended finance and performance-based models, crafting a new blueprint for scalable, sustainable solutions.
Rumah Group, a Singapore-based single family office, explains how it is carving out a thoughtful approach to decarbonisation, with a strategic push into three climate-critical sectors.
As a global non-profit, the Alliance to End Plastic Waste continues to strengthen funding for infrastructure, technology, and community initiatives, accelerating the transition to a circular economy.
Jenni Risku of Click Ventures, a Singapore and Hong Kong based single family office highlights the growing role of community-building and AI in tackling global challenges while mitigating risks for investors.
Transactions across the build-to-rent sector in Australia could heat up in 2025 amid rate cuts and strong demand.
Major asset managers BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard face a Texas-led lawsuit alleging they illegally colluded through climate initiatives to pressure coal companies into reducing output, sparking further debate in the ongoing ESG controversy.
Catalytic debt could be a game-changer for blended finance, offering a bridge between project development and commercial viability in emerging markets according to Temasek's head of financial services.
PensionDanmark aims to build on direct allocations in the region, which include wind and solar projects in India, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan. It also invests via Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.
A majority of investors achieved or exceeded financial targets through impact investing, challenging perceptions of profitability trade-offs, a new survey reveals.