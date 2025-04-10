The three pillars of impact for single family office Rumah Group
Rumah Group, a Singapore-based single family office, explains how it is carving out a thoughtful approach to decarbonisation, with a strategic push into three climate-critical sectors.
Rumah Group and Foundation has built its investment strategy around three core verticals - oceans, transport-logistics and built space, with a clear focus on accelerating decarbonisation across these sectors.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.