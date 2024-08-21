As wealth surges among India’s ultra-rich, Dinesh Hinduja Family Office’s Jai Rupani says succession planning must shift from silence to structure. From setting clear milestones to forming advisory councils, he urges principals to anchor legacy in purpose, not entitlement.
The Mumbai-based family office with a VC arm, creates a self-sustaining investment model by balancing venture capital with fixed income and select public equity investments for both stability and growth.
Rumah Group, a Singapore-based single family office, explains how it is carving out a thoughtful approach to decarbonisation, with a strategic push into three climate-critical sectors.
Jenni Risku of Click Ventures, a Singapore and Hong Kong based single family office highlights the growing role of community-building and AI in tackling global challenges while mitigating risks for investors.
The Karan Thapar family office is fine-tuning its investment strategy, balancing long-duration bonds with carefully selected alternative assets, as it navigates shifting interest rate cycles in pursuit of stable returns.
Lensbridge Capital CEO LN Sadani reveals his disciplined approach to wealth preservation, combining private equity expertise with strategic market allocation while avoiding investment fads.
The Karan Thapar family office invests directly in private equity to align with its core businesses, focusing on mature companies. The Indian family office is also open to private equity funds that invest in international markets, particularly in sectors like deep tech.
The family office of India’s Thermax Group is looking at a staggered increase in the allocation to Indian equities, citing unique growth opportunities and favourable valuations compared to developed global markets.
Canaan Ventures, a Singapore based single family office, is driving innovation by investing in transformative startups. With a contrarian approach and deep engagement, the firm focuses on overlooked opportunities and visionary entrepreneurs.
Two Trees Capital, the Genting Group's single-family office, is targeting sustainable investments in Asia's booming food and beverage sector, focusing on value-for-money brands and supply chain resilience.
GreenBear Group is backing India's emerging fund managers, recognising their local expertise and agility in a rapidly transforming market.
As market volatility increases, managing risks in the booming private credit space can come down to experience, according to one family office and an investment manager.