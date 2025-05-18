Indian family office calls for end to silence on legacy talks
As wealth surges among India’s ultra-rich, Dinesh Hinduja Family Office’s Jai Rupani says succession planning must shift from silence to structure. From setting clear milestones to forming advisory councils, he urges principals to anchor legacy in purpose, not entitlement.
As India’s ultra-wealthy families expand their portfolios and global presence, conversations around succession and legacy planning remain curiously absent. Jai Rupani, Principal and Chief Investment Officer at the Dinesh Hinduja Family Office, says the time for silence has passed—and clarity must begin with the weatlh creator.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.