With roots tracing back to 1912, Chishima Real Estate’s Masaki Toyonaga says the Osaka-based family office is moving from stewardship to strategy as it retools for a new investment era.
Geopolitical volatility is prompting family offices to diversify across regions and sectors, with capital reallocation accelerating into Asia and the Middle East.
Singapore-based decarbonisation investment platform GenZero is piloting carbon finance tools to accelerate coal phase-out, boost sustainable aviation fuel use and push for tougher rules in fragmented carbon markets.
Public market repositioning, increased caution in cross-border private deals and a pivot toward non-US tech sectors define a new era in family office strategy.
Asian institutional investors are pursuing direct deals and infrastructure debt in digital assets, seeking enhanced returns to navigate market volatility and rising rates.
As trade tensions escalate and volatility rises, asset owners are rebalancing portfolios, reducing US equity exposure and rotating to Europe as they eye fixed income and emerging market debt for stability and yield.
As AI, cloud computing and data consumption surge, institutional investors in Asia are positioning digital infrastructure—especially data centers and fiber networks—as foundational, long-term assets.
GenZero and partners urge Southeast Asia to abandon siloed climate action in favour of systems-level decarbonisation. A new report calls this shift essential to unlocking the region’s green growth potential and resilience.
As wealth surges among India’s ultra-rich, Dinesh Hinduja Family Office’s Jai Rupani says succession planning must shift from silence to structure. From setting clear milestones to forming advisory councils, he urges principals to anchor legacy in purpose, not entitlement.
The Singapore-based life insurer's precise approach to private market allocations emphasises manager selection and liability matching over opportunistic returns.
Through new carbon credit labeling standards, the global carbon standards body aims to transform a fragmented voluntary market into a trusted global system, particularly as Asian compliance markets emerge and demand for quality assurance grows.
With a $10 million investment, the foundation is launching Asia's first verified credit system for early coal plant retirement, backed by corporate buyers including Amazon and Mastercard.