Red flags in private credit market prompt tighter underwriting discipline
Private credit managers across Asia-Pacific are sharpening their focus on red flags in underwriting as competitive pressure rises. Investors and lenders are recalibrating around protections, collateral strength and disciplined structuring.
Private credit managers are confronting a market where competitive dynamics require heightened vigilance on covenant quality, leverage and structural protections.
