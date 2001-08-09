Family offices are charging deeper into private equity, taking on institutional investors in deals while layering into complex products. But rapid expansion, rising rates and weak governance controls are combining to raise the stakes, and the risks.
The chief risk officer of Islamic insurance Prudential BSN Takaful tells AsianInvestor how volatilities can put the investment portfolio in peril and ways to fend off these risks.
Foreign investors should learn more about China, argue market participants. In the first section of a two-part article, we explore how cross-border investing into the country could evolve.
Alex Lam, CEO of Centre Solutions (Asia)discusses his firm''s recent deals and its innovative approach to business.