The emerging market affiliate of Legg Mason has appointed investments staff in London and is looking to expand in Hong Kong, while adding further EM and Asia ex-Japan strategies to its stable.
Nick Lord
Jin Liqun, chairman of the supervisory board at the Chinese sovereign wealth fund, takes a sledgehammer to the excesses of US financial regulation at a conference in Mumbai.
CEO Dominique Carrel-Billiard outlines plans to open a Hong Kong investment office for Axa Framlington, while relaunching Axa Rosenberg product around Asian strategies.
Asian asset owners will be key players in the development of a dynamic global system of collateral management, says BNY Mellon.
A new series of macro indices is launched to capture returns from asset allocation. Ability to customise means it may appeal to asset owners.
The regulator bans Yohichi Kumagai of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (Europe) over failings in a ruling that may deter Japanese firms from expanding into the UK.
Market operator Multifonds sees no prospect of Ucits falling out of favour in Asia, unless Europe imposes a financial transaction tax.
The Dutch bank wins its case against the European Commission. The sale of its Asian insurance and asset management businesses will be affected.
Andrew Foster, the former Matthews Asia CIO, has launched a new fund for US investors via Seafarer Capital Partners. He is hoping to target institutional accounts in Asia next year.
Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim Partners are in exclusive talks over the German bank's asset management business, ahead of other bidders including Macquarie, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo.
The LA County Employees Retirement Association set Feb 15 local time as the deadline for a $250 million global EM equity mandate that would appeal to Asia-based managers.
Not all sovereign wealth funds are titans of finance. We take a side trip to Trinidad and Tobago to speak to Ewart Williams, the head of its young SWF, to understand how these institutions are evolving.