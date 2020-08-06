Eight years of AsianInvestor data on the region’s leading institutional investors reveals which asset owners are growing the fastest.
The insurer's CIO outlines how the firm is positioned after initially losing one-fifth of its assets during the pandemic. Jakarta’s lockdown and the tech share sell-off will test that strategy.
The large Chinese insurer is adding investment, sales and operational staff to its Hong Kong asset management unit, reflecting a rising trend.
Korea's ABL Life wants fund houses to be clearer about Covid-19's impact on infrastructure assets, while Canadian pension Omers' infra head has a fairly sanguine outlook.
The future of Abenomics, the Japanese prime minister's eponymous policies, have been cast into doubt after his resignation on August 28. What does this mean for local assets?
Asset owners in Asia have exhibited varying degrees of using technology solutions in their middle and back office operations, but looming regulations could accelerate such adoption.
The Chinese insurance group is looking to leverage on Beijing's plans to boost healthcare, rental housing and transportation infrastructure.
The state-owned insurer explains why it favours equities despite imminent risks, while taking a more cautious stance towards allocating overseas.
The $20 billion South Korean life insurer wants to add more renewables in its real asset portfolio to raise its overall quality, while seeking to avoid deeply discounted assets.
Despite Covid’s impact reverberating through the local economy, multi-family properties in Japan have seen growing interest, but competition is driving down entry yields.
The insurer's head of investment solutions explains why upcoming changes to rules for using derivatives led to it implement a new collateral reporting solution.
With interest rates treading at record low levels, Muang Thai Life's research head and four industry specialists outline how insurers can best cope with even lower for longer rates.