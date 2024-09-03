Property market sentiment globally is starting to pick up, but China and Japan assets may take longer to see inflows recover, says Louise Kavanagh, Nuveen’s Asia-Pacific real estate chief.
Joe Marsh
The private bank’s Asia-Pacific head of investments outlines how the product platform has evolved, and discusses the impact of technology developments and geopolitical risks.
The Danish government and development fund are redoubling efforts to mobilise private capital for several environmental initiatives, with Asia a key focus. A state official told AsianInvestor about their progress.
Against a war-torn global backdrop, executives at the Norwegian pension fund and Japanese brewer Kirin talk about their exits from businesses operating in Gaza, Myanmar and elsewhere.
Investment heads at big UK life companies Aviva and Phoenix Group explain how they are thinking about geopolitical and macroeconomic issues in today’s uncharted waters.
The Hong Kong-based insurer sees opportunities to use its influence more effectively to help companies decarbonise, particularly in emerging Asia.
The firm, which manages assets for a group of wealthy European families, is considering how it might increase its exposure to China amid big capital outflows.
The insurer has appointed a successor to Guillermo Donadini, who left earlier this year. The role includes oversight of the Asia-Pacific asset portfolio.
A new report also says that advanced economies’ dominance of financial flows and development aid is waning, underlining the need for better international cooperation and more private investment.
Investment industry executives say the furore over the German insurer's agreement to buy 51% of Income Insurance may actually accelerate the transaction.
Key leadership changes at investment managers in Asia include Lawrence Hanson’s switch to Robeco from Fidelity, and Simon England-Brammer’s exit from Nuveen.
The Hong Kong-based insurer is seeking a replacement for Andreas Hoffmann, amid other senior staff moves in the sector in Asia.