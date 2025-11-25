Temasek at COP30: Climate credibility determines access to capital
For investors at COP30, credibility is the new currency: transition plans have shifted from voluntary reporting to non-negotiable inputs that dictate capital flow.
Transition plans have become financial infrastructure, reshaping how global asset owners price risk, allocate capital and judge credibility. For investors seeking long-term resilience, the strength of a company’s transition plan increasingly determines its access to capital—and its future valuation.
