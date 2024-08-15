Singapore's state investor shifts strategy after startup losses; New York pension fund commits $150m to agriculture; Malaysia's EPF reports 13% decline in Q1 investment income, and more.
Tag : temasek
GenZero and partners urge Southeast Asia to abandon siloed climate action in favour of systems-level decarbonisation. A new report calls this shift essential to unlocking the region’s green growth potential and resilience.
Singapore's Temasek invests in Co-Axis digital marketplace; China's sovereign fund selling US private equity holdings; HESTA divests from Mineral Resources over governance issues; Hong Kong's Exchange Fund rebounds in Q1, and more.
Temasek chief flags disparity in investment environments across Asia, calls for collaboration, blended capital, and regulatory alignment to unlock climate impact at scale.
From flood defense to heat-resistant crops, climate adaptation sectors offer scalable targets, strong margins, and double-digit growth—if investors can spot them early.
Canadian pension fund to wind down Hong Kong operations; Temasek's $54bn asset manager establishes Middle East base; Active Super fined for greenwashing; China plans 50% pay cuts for underperforming fund managers; Korea's NPS blocks investments in hostile takeovers; and more.
Singapore's Temasek launches wholly-owned private credit platform; Japan's GPIF considers raising investment return target; BlackRock acquires HPS Investment Partners in $12 billion deal; and more.
Temasek in talks to acquire a stake in Haldiram Snacks; Thai pension fund to move away from domestic-focused investment strategy; Ontario Teachers', Hines buy build-to-rent assets in Australia; Korea's NPS struggles to fill vacancies, and more.
As electric vehicles reach cost and convenience tipping points, Thailand and India are emerging as key players in the Southeast Asian EV market, according to a new report from Temasek and LeapFrog Investments.
Family offices have emerged as a rapidly growing segment of investors in Southeast Asia. Sovereign wealth funds such as Temasek and Khazanah have also been pivotal in expanding the region’s private markets, according to Preqin's latest report.
Malaysia's SWF looks at larger impact investments; Temasek spent billions on US tech stocks before the sector dropped; Thailand's GPF develops ESG strategy for two-thirds of portfolio; and more.
Despite growing market interest, asset owners have minimal exposure to businesses and projects driving positive marine conservation impacts due to a lack of scalable opportunities.